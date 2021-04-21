Victim in Miami DUI crash suing Lamborghini-driving suspect, grateful to be alive after violent collision

A horrible head-on crash in Miami involved a drunk driver behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.

MIAMI – A South Florida man was driving his wife to work when someone in a Lamborghini slammed into their car.

It happened last Thursday, and that man spoke with Local 10 News and opened up about his recovery.

According to police, an alleged drunk driver was going easy on Northwest 36th Street in Miami, sideswiping a vehicle sitting at a red light before hitting another head-on.

That victim, Jesus Villarroel, has since lawyered up.

Villarroel is walking, talking and thanking God for saving he and his wife’s lives from the violent crash.

His face and chest were fractured, and he suffered a torn eyelid.

Villarroel is thankful though, as he took the brunt of the crash, and not his wife.

According to the police report, the Lamborghini was nearly split in half, and witnesses then reportedly saw friends of the man who was driving the Lambo pull him out, basically hoisting him over their shoulder at one point, before putting him another car and taking him to the hospital.

“We are retained for catastrophic cases all the time,” said attorney Gregory Ward, who is representing Villarroel. “You never know what you’re going to find. A bar could be responsible, other people who own the vehicle, those kinds of things, we investigate every case, fully, to make sure we bring those people who are responsible to justice.”

The man who police said was driving that Lamborghini has been identified as Gabriel Pina. He is currently out on bond, facing multiple DUI charges.

Pina told police he was at a strip club before the crash. When officers tracked him down at the hospital, they said his serum alcohol content was .19.

He’s expected to be arraigned sometime next month.