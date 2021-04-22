Child airlifted to hospital after reportedly falling out of moving vehicle in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A child was rushed to the hospital after an incident in Miami Gardens.

SKY 10 was over the scene near the intersection for Miami Gardens Drive and Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

A child reportedly somehow managed to get free of their car seat and fell out of a moving vehicle.

A child was airlifted to the hospital after reportedly falling out of a moving vehicle in Miami Gardens. (WPLG)

Police are still investigating the circumstances of exactly what happened.

The child was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

There has been no update from authorities as to the child’s condition.