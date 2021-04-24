Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man found dead after Ferrari crashes near Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise

Parker Branton
, Reporter

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Broward County
Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a man’s death in a crash involving a Ferrari that ended up in a marshy area beyond a fence on Saturday in Sunrise.

According to Lt. Yanko Reyes, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, the investigation was on the side of the westbound lanes of West Sunrise Boulevard near the Sawgrass Expressway.

According to Officer Justin Yarborough, a spokesman for the Sunrise Police Department, a driver struck the berm at the west end of West Sunrise Boulevard and the man who died was a passenger.

Crime scene investigators were collecting evidence for several hours. A tow truck pulled the Ferrari out about 10 p.m.

“We are working on the identification of the passenger as well as notification of the family,” Yarborough said.

