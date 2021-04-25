Child dead, woman injured after shooting during birthday party in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for the shooter following a child’s tragic death in Miami-Dade County.

A 3-year-old died after the shooting that took place at a children’s birthday party on Saturday night in Miami-Dade’s Golden Glades neighborhood, police said.

Authorities later identified the child as Elijah LaFrance.

Also wounded during the shooting was a 21-year-old woman, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department. Her identity has yet to be released.

The shooting followed an altercation outside of a home near the intersection of North Miami Avenue and Northeast 158th Street, Zabaleta said.

“I would say anywhere from 30 to 50 shots,” said neighbor Marc Anderson, who said he was outside working on a truck when he had to duck for cover.

“People were running, so we ducked behind his truck and some people ran and hid behind these two trucks,” Anderson said.

The police officers who first responded took LaFrance in their patrol car to a nearby hospital where a doctor pronounced the child dead, Zabaleta said.