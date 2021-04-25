Miami Beach police find stolen gun after man argues with staff at BK Whopper Bar over meal

A man at a Miami Beach Burger King causes a scene and police discover he has a stolen gun.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Lauderhill man who argued with a security guard and food staff at a Miami Beach Burger King called attention to himself by creating a disturbance. But it was what he told officers he had in a satchel around his neck that got him into hot water.

Six Miami Beach police officers were nearby the fast-food restaurant in the 200 block of 11th Street when the call came in of man who had become argumentative with workers at the Whopper Bar at 1101 Washington Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

A security officer said the man argued over his meal order and then became physically aggressive with him, according to police. Officers said they were also told that the man had a gun.

STOLEN FIREARM: Last night, officers were flagged down regarding a subject with a firearm. The gun had been reported stolen out of Miami-Dade in November. The 24-year-old subject was arrested and charged with Grand Theft and Carrying a Concealed Firearm. #MBPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/VU04CPH9wL — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 25, 2021

When officers showed up, passersby pointed out the man, later identified as 24-year-old Deron Lamar Tiggett. During a pat down, Tiggett told police he had a gun in a satchel around his chest.

Officers were able to take the gun, a Glock 19 with an extended magazine loaded with 20 rounds, without incident.

A records check showed that Tiggett did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon and that the gun he had was stolen out of Miami-Dade County on Nov. 11, 2020.

Tiggett faces charges of grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.