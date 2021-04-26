Driver arrested, passenger killed following 3-vehicle crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One person was killed and another person was injured early Monday morning following a crash involving three vehicles.

The three vehicles that were involved included a Ford Mustang, a Porsche and an Audi.

The driver of the Mustang, identified by police as Brian Williams, 38, of Oakland, California, has been arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving with damage to property or a person.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, the crash was reported just after 12:15 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Alton Road.

Williams’ arrest report states that he was traveling at a high rate of speed while heading south on Alton Road behind the Porsche.

Brian Williams. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Police said that portion of the roadway has a gradual curve to the right and is a no passing area.

According to the arrest report, Williams failed to negotiate the curve, leaving his lane of travel and striking the Porsche that was in the outside lane.

