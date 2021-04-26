J&J vaccines are back in Florida, but some are hesitant about shot

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Monday marked the second day since Florida resumed administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, it seems some people remain hesitant to get the J&J shot that was paused while the CDC and FDA reviewed rare cases of blood clots. Although demand for all the shots appears to be at a new low.

At the vaccination site on Miami Dade College’s north campus, 427 people got a Pfizer first dose Sunday, compared with 195 doses of the J&J.

On Monday, through 3:30 p.m., 330 J&J doses were given, as well as 289 initial Pfizer doses.

That is way below the state-run, federally funded vaccination site’s current daily capacity of 3,000 doses of the one-shot J&J and 2,500 Pfizer first doses.

A steady stream of people was arriving after 5 p.m., however.

Lola Marinelli, 19, came earlier in the day with her mother to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She was first hesitant but changed her mind.

“At first I was really worried,” she said. “You don’t know what’s going to happen to you, but then I decided that I wanted Johnson.”