Zoo Miami celebrates Florida’s American flamingo conservation on International Flamingo Day

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Monday, April 26, is International Flamingo Day, and if there’s anything more quintessentially South Florida than coconut trees and sunshine, it’s the American Flamingo.

However, what most people don’t know is that the American flamingo hasn’t always been classified as a native species of Florida.

According to Zoo Miami Director Ron Magill, Florida’s historic flamingo flocks amazed naturalists in the 19th century but were ultimately decimated by overhunting for food and feathers. Throughout the 20th century, flamingos in Florida were so rare that biologists believed any flamingoes spotted were merely escaped birds from captive populations.

Flamingoes were ultimately classified as a non-native species, which would preclude any active conservation efforts to help them return to Florida.

An adult flamingo at Zoo Miami. (Courtesy of Ron Magill/Zoo Miami)

This is why in 2018, Zoo Miami and conservation partners published a landmark study to correct the record on flamingoes’ status in Florida, showing strong evidence for large historical flocks, evidence for historical nesting, and surprising evidence for slow growth in Florida’s flamingo population since approximately 1950.

With this data in hand, biologists led by Zoo Miami petitioned Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to review newly available data to determine whether flamingos warrant inclusion on Florida’s list of endangered species. FWC conducted a nearly three-year Biological Status Review (BSR), involving FWC staff, external conservation biologists, and wading bird experts.

Last week, the FWC released a draft BSR that does not recommend listing but affirms that flamingos are a native species with a historical presence. The BSR states a need for more research and monitoring for flamingoes within Florida and encourages their return to South Florida.

