Biden on COVID-19 vaccine: ‘Go get the shot; it has never been easier’

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he hopes that the new guidelines on the use of face masks will motivate more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Go get the shot. It has never been easier,” Biden said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations allowing those who have completed the vaccine series to not wear a face mask while spending time outdoors unless they are unable to social distance.

“Once you are fully vaccinated, you can go without a mask when you are outside and away from big crowds,” Biden told reporters.

CDC officials said everyone should wear a face mask indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. Small outdoor gatherings of people who have been vaccinated can be done safely, officials said.

“The science shows if you are vaccinated you can do so safely unmasked,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director.

Nearly 96 million people have been vaccinated in the U.S.

“The vaccines are about saving your life, but also the lives of the people around you,” Biden said.