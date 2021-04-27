Man shot in leg on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at 3:21 a.m. along the 800 block of Collins Avenue.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, a man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center by a friend.

Rodriguez said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives are piecing together what transpired before the shooting incident,” Rodriguez said in an email. “The roadway has since been reopened.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.