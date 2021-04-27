Miami-Dade officers ask public to help find woman, 72, who vanished

Maria Urrutia left her Miami-Dade home on Monday and never came back, police said.

MIAMI – Officers are asking the public for help with finding a 72-year-old woman who vanished after leaving her home on Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Maria Urrutia was wearing a gray sweater, black jeans, brown sandals, a headscarf with several colors, and she was carrying a beige purse, according to a flyer Detective Alvaro Zabaleta released on Tuesday.

Urrutia is 5-foot, 6-inches tall and she weighs about 160 pounds, according to Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers are asking anyone with information about Urrutia’s whereabouts to call detectives at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.