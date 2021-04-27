Video shows NBA player injured outside strip club in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released a bodycam video on Tuesday that shows an NBA player bleeding after a fight outside of a strip club near Miami International Airport.

Sterling Brown, a guard with the Houston Rockets, was injured on April 19th in the parking lot of Booby Trap On The River, 3615 NW S. River Dr., just west of Allapattah, according to the police report.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took Brown, 26, of Bellaire, Texas, to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Brown didn’t play with the Houston Rockets against the Miami Heat that night.

His team released a statement to the Associated Press: “Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery.”

Officers reported Brown was on South River Drive with another man who suffered several lacerations throughout his body.

The officer who responded to a report of a fight also wrote Brown and the other man were “belligerent.” Brown “kept insisting he did not want to provide his information, he only wanted rescue to take him to the hospital,” the officer wrote in the report.