Police: Sunrise fatal shooting was between family members, suspect remains armed and dangerous

SUNRISE, Fla. – The search is intensifying for an accused killer, with authorities hoping new clues will help catch the culprit.

Home surveillance video captured the moments the driver of a red car reversed back to the front of a Sunrise home last Thursday, got out and ran inside. That’s when police said he shot a relative and then drove away.

The home is located near Northwest 20th Court and 70th Avenue.

Sunrise police officers responded to reports of shots fired and upon arrival, they found one man had been shot and killed following a fight.

Authorities said the fight broke out between two relatives.

“Two family members got into an altercation one was shot,” said Otishia Browning Smith with the Sunrise Police Department.

The shooter drove off before police arrived, and while investigators said they have recovered the gunman’s vehicle, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jeavoy Jones, remains on the run.

“He is at large, on foot, believed to be here in he city of Sunrise,” said Browning Smith.