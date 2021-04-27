You don’t need to be a full-time Florida resident to get a COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As South Florida works to increase the percentage of its population with COVID-19 vaccines, some are wondering how to include people who are living here temporarily or working in the state on a visa.

“If they want to get herd immunity in the country here, everybody needs to be vaccinated, and we have people coming here on visas ... they should make it available,” says Raymond Dettmann, who reached out to Local 10 News after his adult stepdaughter visiting from Honduras on a visa was denied a dose at the federally funded vaccination site at Miami Dade College.

She was told she needed a Florida ID.

“It just seems to make it so difficult for someone who wants to get a shot,” Dettmann said.

Florida started requiring proof of residency in January to crack down on reports of vaccine tourism during a time of high demand and low supply. But now, supply has expanded, with anyone over 16 is eligible in the state, and demand has softened.

Local 10 News reached out to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which said the needed proof of residency isn’t just a driver’s license or state-issued photo ID.

It can include:

Work visa

Letter from employer

Letter from landlord

Letter from a person you’re staying with if a seasonal resident

