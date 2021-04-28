Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to fight YouTube star Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather to fight at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI – Former world champion Floyd Mayweather is going to box against Youtube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in June.

Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record, made the announcement on his Instagram page.

Mayweather last fought in August 2017 against MMA champion Conor McGregor, who had no boxing experience. Mayweather knocked out McGregor in the 10th round..

Logan Paul’s brother Jake, who is also a Youtube star, recently knocked out MMA veteran Ben Askren in his third professional fight.

Tickets go on sale next week.