Cops seek person of interest in Pembroke Pines basketball court shooting

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for a man identified as a “person of interest” in a shooting Monday night at the basketball courts in the 7400 block of Pines Boulevard.

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting Monday around 7:35 p.m.

Investigators believe a group of men were involved in an altercation on the basketball court and that at least one began shooting. Officers were unable to find any suspects or victims at the scene when they received after getting several 911 calls, but they say the victims arrived at separate hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video footage showing a person of interest in the case. (See it in the video at the top of this page.)

If you can identify him or have other information about the incident, you are urged to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.