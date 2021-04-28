Internal investigation launched after Miami police officer conducts rough arrest caught on camera

MIAMI – Video has surfaced of a rough arrest that was conducted by a City of Miami police officer.

The footage shows a tough takedown that took place at a Publix Supermarket in Miami earlier this month.

The supermarket is located on Biscayne Boulevard and 17th Street.

Police confirmed the man being arrested is 58-year-old Willie Barbor.

According to an arrest report, Barbor allegedly took a chicken from the deli and began to eat it while leaving the store.

He was asked by a manager to pay, in which Barbor responded, ‘F*** you, I am homeless. I don’t have any money,” per the arrest report.

Mugshot for 58-year-old Willie Barbor. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

He was asked to leave the store by the Officer Alexander Garcia-Contreras, but Barbor allegedly disregarded the orders and walked away.