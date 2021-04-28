Partly Cloudy icon
Little Haiti shooting in broad daylight leaves one man dead

Liane Morejon
, Reporter

News
Local
Crime
Little Haiti
Miami-Dade County
Miami

MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating a deadly mid-day shooting.

It happened in Little Haiti shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of Northeast 1st Avenue and 82nd Street.

According to Miami police, officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Several evidence markers could be seen in the road. It’s a residential area surrounded by homes.

Homicide detectives were seen in the area, and they are in the early stages of their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

