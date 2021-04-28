Police searching for gunman after early morning shooting in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Gunfire erupted on South Beach early Tuesday morning.

Video obtained by Local 10 News shows one man exchange words with another before pulling out a gun.

That man began firing his weapon erratically down the street.

It happened along Collins Avenue and 8th Street.

One person was struck in the leg. They were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.