Employee threatens, ‘Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School,’ investigators say

Patrick Jean is accused of making multiple threats to two Lauderdale Lakes schools.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A Lauderdale Lakes Middle School employee was arrested after investigators determined he was behind two threats on the same day to the school where he worked, along with another high school nearby.

Patrick Jean, 29, of Lauderdale Lakes, was arrested Wednesday, April 28, at the school by BSO detectives, working in conjunction with Broward County Public Schools SIU investigators.

Jean, a front-desk attendant at the middle school, is accused making bomb threats in the morning around 9:34 a.m. to both Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson High School on Tuesday.

Also, that afternoon, investigators said another tip was received, which read: “Imma shoot up Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Boyd Anderson’s school. This is not a joke.”

Sweeps were conducted in the morning at both schools, and the threats were deemed unfounded. Deputies responded back to the schools in the afternoon and conducted searches, which were also deemed unfounded.

Ad

Further investigation of the incidents led detectives to identify Jean as the suspect in both threats.

BSO said that in a post-Miranda confession, Jean admitted to making the threats.

Jean is currently being held at the BSO Main Jail.