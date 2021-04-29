Investigation into treatment for recurring small cell lung cancer

WESTON, Fla. – Researchers with the National Institutes of Health are zoning in on a potential target for an aggressive and dangerous form of cancer.

Dr. Evan Alley, an oncologist with Cleveland Clinic Weston, said scientists found that combining an FDA approved chemotherapy drug called Topotecan with an investigational drug M6620 showed promising results in the treatment of recurring small cell lung cancer.

“In a small study of 25 patients, the response rate was 36 percent, which is very promising considering what we know with Topotecan alone,” Alley said.

The next step will involve a double blind study with the combination of therapy versus Topotecan alone.

For more information on the trial, visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03896503

And researchers at McGill University have found a strong link between gum disease and severe COVID-19 outcomes.

Ad

The study found that people with periodontitis were nearly nine times more likely to die from the virus than those with healthy gums.

Gum disease has been linked to many other health risks including heart disease, diabetes, respiratory disease, and pregnancy complications.