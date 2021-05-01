Man convicted at age 14 of killing middle school classmate dies in jail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The man serving a life sentence for killing a classmate in middle school has died in jail.

Michael Hernandez was 14 years old when he stabbed and killed Jaime Gough, his classmate, in a bathroom at Southwood Middle School.

In what was a shocking and horrifying act, Hernandez lured Gough into a bathroom stall before stabbing him more than 40 times and slitting his throat.

Hernandez told police that he then stashed the knife in a hidden compartment of his backpack and proceeded to class.

The crime took place in 2004. Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2008 and sentenced to life behind bars.

Man convicted of killing middle school classmate dies in jail

Gough would have been 32 years old if he were still alive.

George and Aura Alvarado had children at Southwood Middle with both Hernandez and Gough. The couple knows both families.