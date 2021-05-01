Man riding personal watercraft killed after hit and run crash with boat full of people

MIAMI – Authorities are searching for the person who was driving a boat following a deadly hit and run accident on the water.

According to the Florida Fish and Wild Conservation Commission, a boat struck someone who was riding on a personal watercraft.

Officials identified the victim as 26-year-old Alcides Valdez, who authorities said passed away after being rushed to Ryder Trauma Center.

This happened at approximately 2:19 p.m. on Saturday near the Rickenbacker Marina.

Authorities are investigating a death on the water after a man on a personal watercraft was killed in a hit and run crash with a boat. (WPLG)

The vessel is described as a 30-foot white center console boat with 10 to 15 people on board.

Authorities said the boat should have damage to it, either paint or transfer markings from the personal watercraft on its right side.

An official from FWC said the boat was last seen heading north from the Rickenbacker Causeway.