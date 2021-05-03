Jury awards South Florida woman $48M for sickness caused by mold

PLANTATION, Fla. – A South Florida jury has awarded a woman $48 million after a leaky roof led to contamination of her apartment by mold, which caused her debilitating illness.

It all started in 2015 when 56-year-old Lynette Jividen moved into a Plantation apartment complex.

The roof already leaked and had evidence of mold. Jividen moved out just after Hurricane Irma. Her lawyers, however, said the mold has continued to cause Jividen health problems.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that she has been diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome, which can affect all parts of the body.

She developed symptoms from the time she moved into the Mar Lago Village condominium until she moved out less than two years later, the newspaper reported.

Some of Jividen’s lawsuit was settled. Lawyers will need to get the rest of the money from insurance companies.