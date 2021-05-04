FHP: Maserati driver located after striking bicyclist in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The driver of a Maserati was located Tuesday morning after fatally striking a bicyclist in southwest Miami-Dade and then fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported in the area of Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 172nd Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the bicyclist was heading east on 200th Street when he was struck by the Maserati, which was also traveling east.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Camacho said the driver took off, but was located shortly after about a half-mile from the scene of the crash.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Camacho said troopers were still at the scene investigating.