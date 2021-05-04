Local bird lovers help save the day after baby American bald eagles disappeared from their Pembroke Pines nest

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Two men and local officials were on a mission to save a baby bald eagle before it’s too late.

Phil Martin knows a thing or two about eagles.

“They are a symbol of our great nation,” he said. I’ve been watching this eagle’s nest now for approximately 12 years.”

So has Dr. Ken Schneider. Both men had their bird worlds recently shaken when something happened to the nest.

“About a week and a half ago we’ve noticed that the nest had collapsed,” said Dr. Schneider.

A nest with two baby American bald eagles. While a female eaglet was pretty quickly recovered, her brother was missing.

Volunteers and eagle watchers notified authorities.

Over a week went by with no sign of the baby bird. Long time watchers and lovers of the eaglets’ parents were on the verge of giving up hope.