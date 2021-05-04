Woman recovering after brutal, unprovoked beating at the hands of neighbor

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A Broward County woman was ambushed and attacked outside her own home in Wilton Manors.

The brutal beating left her with a broken nose and cheekbone.

The victim, Maria Krasnova, said she was trying to help her neighbors move furniture when the next thing she knew, she was being beaten over the head with a metal bar.

“I lock the doors, but I still don’t feel safe,” she said. “It’s just constant terror inside of me.”

Krasnova is not only emotionally scarred but physically too. She just got out of the hospital after the vicious attack, allegedly by her neighbor.

“I have a broken nose, a broken cheek, he damaged my nerve in the face,” she said. “On top of that I have a lot of emotional trauma.”

Wilton House located on Andrew Avenue in Wilton Manors. (WPLG)

It happened Saturday at Wilton House on Andrews Avenue.

Ad