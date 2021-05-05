Police: Man attacks woman who was jogging in Miami-Dade County

Police investigating the scene of where a jogger was attacked.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a man who they said attacked a woman who was jogging Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and 65th Street.

Police said the attacker, described as a white male in his 30′s with medium-length brown hair, pushed the victim to the ground and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A motive behind the attack is unclear.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

