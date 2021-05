FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A horrible crash in Fort Lauderdale left several people injured.

Two vehicles were left mangled after the crash that happened on Federal Highway and Northeast 56th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, three people suffered serious injuries and were rushed to North Broward Hospital.

One of those people was listed in critical condition.

Authorities did not reveal any information on what led up to the crash.