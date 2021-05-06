Burglar targets 30 storage units at warehouses in Broward

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a burglar police officers said broke into more than 30 storage units at two separate warehouses this week in Broward County.

According to Lt. Mike Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, the burglar stole collectible coins, a laptop, a television, and other valuables.

The burglar stole from customers of the Extra Space Storage on Sunday at Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation and at the Public Storage warehouse off State Road 7 in Lauderhill.

Santiago said the burglar used a large bolt cutter to target exposed locks. Officers are asking anyone with information about the burglar to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.