Family’s plea to suspected killer: ‘If you have the nerve to do that, you should not be hiding’

SUNRISE, Fla. – The family of a Sunrise man say there is a void that feels unfillable since their loved one was shot and killed. They made a public plea on Thursday for the person responsible to turn himself in to police.

The shooting happened on April 22 in Sunrise. At the time, police would only release limited information — that one man was shot multiple times by another man. They said the victim died from his injuries at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Mark McNab. His sister, Myrna McNab, said he would have been 52-years-old in July and that he was a loving father, sibling and fiancé.

Local 10 News learned that he and the suspect lived in the same home and that he is the son of McNab’s fiancé. Police named the suspect as Jeavoy Jones, who goes by the name Dane.

“We do have an active homicide warrant for Jeavoy Jones. We are looking for him. And there had been some tension in the past,” said Detective Roberto Milien of Sunrise Police.

Police said surveillance video from the day of the shooting showed Jones at a pawn shop near the home only 15 minutes after the shooting, trying to pawn something that belonged to McNab. But he hasn’t been seen since.

And, a neighbor gave Local 10 News video showing Jones driving off in an orange Jetta after the shooting.

Today, McNab’s family made a public plea to Jones.