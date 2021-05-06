Florida Supreme Court lifts entry restrictions to state’s courthouses

MIAMI – Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Canady amended coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions on Thursday to allow movement through public parts of courthouses throughout the state.

Canady is still ordering the use of face masks and social distancing during in-person courtroom proceedings. More than a year ago, most in-person court events were suspended or transition to Zoom.

“The changes I make today reflect the current state of the pandemic while maintaining appropriate safeguards as we move toward the time when all Floridians eligible for vaccination will have had the opportunity to become fully vaccinated,” Canady said.

The orders apply to health and safety precautions, emergency measures for trial courts, and emergency measures for appellate courts.

“I expect that in the not-too-distant future modifications of the protocols now in place for in-person court proceedings will be adopted so that we can move our courtrooms back to more normal operations,” Canady said.