Miami police officers pull suicidal man from ledge of building

MIAMI – Three Miami police officers rescued a man Thursday morning who was sitting on the ledge of a downtown building contemplating taking his life.

Surveillance video shows the man sitting backwards on a rooftop ledge speaking to two officers. One of the officers extends their hands to the victim and he takes it and begins to walk forward.

The man pulls back seconds later, but a third officer comes up behind him and the three officers pull him away from the ledge.

“Without hesitation, they risked their lives, saved the life of a stranger, and then took him to get the help he needed,” the Miami Police Department posted on Twitter.

The police department reminded the public that they are not alone and urge anyone who is having suicidal thoughts to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.