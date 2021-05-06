Man injured after boat goes up in flames near Matheson Hammock

Photo of boat on fire near Matheson Hammock Park.

MIAMI – One person was injured after a boat caught on fire and burst into flames north of Matheson Hammock Park in Miami.

According to initial reports, a person was injured after the boat was spotted on fire in the Dinner Key South Channel.

Units arrived shortly after to put white foam on the vessel in order to put out the flames.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, air rescue that was initially called has since been cancelled.

According to Lieutenant Sanchez, the victim of the fire is a man who is now in stable condition with minor scrapes.

A witness who filmed the incident says they began filming the fiery scene on the water shortly after they heard a “loud boom/explosion.”