Sign up for Coastal Cleanup Days in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County’s parks department has announced a Coastal Cleanup series that will run from May through July at parks, beaches and marinas.
Prospective volunteers are asked to create an account on the county’s Park Link website. (Select the category “Volunteer Opportunities,” then select the sub-category “Park Service Day Volunteers” and view all the available coastal cleanup volunteer activities taking place in the next couple of months.)
More information is available by visiting iaminvolved.org or calling Miami-Dade Parks’ Community & Volunteer Engagement Unit at 786-755-7939.
Below is a schedule for Miami-Dade Parks’ Coastal Cleanups:
- Haulover Beach Park, First Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Black Point Marina, First Saturday of the month, from 8 a.m. to Noon
- Homestead Bayfront Park, First Saturday of the month, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Greynolds Park, Second Saturday of the month, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Pelican Harbor Marina, Third Saturday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rickenbacker Causeway, Third Saturday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Crandon Beach Park, Fourth Sunday of the month, from 8 a.m. to Noon
- Matheson Hammock Park, Fourth Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Venetian Causeway, Fourth Saturday of the month, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Deering Point (southern point of Deering Estate), Ongoing cleanup opportunities
Volunteer activities are limited to teams of no more than 10 people at a time and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, the county says.