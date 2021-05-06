Sign up for Coastal Cleanup Days in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County’s parks department has announced a Coastal Cleanup series that will run from May through July at parks, beaches and marinas.

Prospective volunteers are asked to create an account on the county’s Park Link website. (Select the category “Volunteer Opportunities,” then select the sub-category “Park Service Day Volunteers” and view all the available coastal cleanup volunteer activities taking place in the next couple of months.)

More information is available by visiting iaminvolved.org or calling Miami-Dade Parks’ Community & Volunteer Engagement Unit at 786-755-7939.

Below is a schedule for Miami-Dade Parks’ Coastal Cleanups:

Volunteer activities are limited to teams of no more than 10 people at a time and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, the county says.