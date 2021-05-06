Some gyms no longer requiring masks to work out

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – After Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all local COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state, some gyms are now relaxing their mask requirements.

Beginning Thursday, all 24 Hour Fitness locations are allowing members to choose whether or not to wear a mask.

A Local 10 News crew was at the Miami Gardens location Thursday morning and saw that some people decided to still wear their masks.

“I don’t feel threatened by not wearing it. I don’t feel threatened if someone else is wearing it, so I’ve been doing it for so long – I take it off when I need to – catching my breath right now, hyperventilate from exercising, so I’m OK with it,” one member said.

The gym’s manager told Local 10 News that despite the change in their mask requirement, they are still taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re going to continue to keep it clean and well maintained. That’s one of our pillars and just to ensure them that social distancing is going to be continued,” the manager said. “They can wear their masks voluntarily if they choose to or not wear them. We have safe spaces throughout the facility.”

Despite the governor’s order, businesses may still impose their own restrictions and requirements if they choose to do so.