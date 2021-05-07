Man fatally shot while leaving home in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was gunned down Friday morning shortly after he left a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported at 4:51 a.m. at 630 NW 10th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police Detective, Ali Adamson, who is also a spokeswoman for the department, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

She said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.