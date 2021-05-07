Miami-Dade police search for missing 16-year-old girl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl from Miami-Dade County has been missing for two days and police released a missing person’s flyer on Friday in hopes that someone comes forward with information.

According to Miami-Dade police, Liat Shamir was last seen Wednesday at her home in the 2300 block of Northeast 193rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Police said she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Liat’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective L. Averhoff or any detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).