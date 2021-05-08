14-year-old says man exposed himself in Dolphin Mall men’s room, he tells police it was ‘misunderstanding’

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A 28-year-old Miami man was arrested after allegations that he exposed himself to a 14-year-old boy in a bathroom at the Dolphin Mall.

Police were dispatched to the mall around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in reference to a sexual battery.

The victim said that while he was at the sink washing his hands, the man, who was later identified as Yosbiel Leiva-Arencibia, exposed himself. The boy said he ignored the man, but as he was leaving the suspect called to him to get his attention. As he looked back, the man was touching and exposing himself, according to the victim.

The police report said that Leiva-Arencibia told officers that there was a misunderstanding, that he was feeling sick and when he went to the sink, he did not know his zipper was down.

The victim stated that it did appear that the suspect was very intoxicated.

The victim told his stepfather what had happened after he left the bathroom. The stepfather waited for Leiva-Arencibia and the man confronted the suspect. When police showed up, mall security was separating the two men.

Leiva-Arencibia faces one count of lewd and lascivious assault on a child.