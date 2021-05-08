Police: N.Y. man arrested in Miami Beach after fighting match with fire rescue

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man from Brooklyn faces charges after a fight with fire rescue who came to his aid after someone reported he was passed out on Collins Avenue.

Video surveillance shows the shirtless man shoving a firefighter while he tries to back away.

According to a police report, crews got a call about a man being unconscious at 9th Street and Collins Avenue Friday. Surveillance video shows the time as 6:45 p.m.

Police identified him as Noel Harrison, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y. They said as firefighters were trying to ascertain Harrison’s status, he suddenly stood up and “took an aggressive stance.” He then jumped into the right passenger seat of the fire rescue truck and demanded that the driver take him to his hotel.

When the driver of the truck directed Harrison to exit the vehicle, he refused. The firefighter, according to the report, attempted to shove Harrison out of the truck and Harrison fought back. Harrison eventually exited the truck and that’s when the shoving match on the street started.

Harrison faces several charges including disorderly intoxication, battery on a firefighter and burglary.