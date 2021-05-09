3 people shot after Miramar house party interrupted by gunfire

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A shooting that took place during a house party injured three people, including a juvenile.

It happened in the Pelican Cove neighborhood in Miramar.

According to police, two women were arguing and left the party before returning with two males who started shooting up the home.

A total of three people were shot.

Three people were shot at a house party in Miramar. (WPLG)

A 14-year-old who was watching television was shot in both legs and rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

An 18-year-old male was shot in the leg and dropped off by his sister at Memorial Miramar Hospital.

Also, a 31-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder and at last check was in surgery at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Authorities said all three victims were in stable condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene, where several shell casings were located from both a handgun and a rifle.