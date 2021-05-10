All Publix Pharmacies now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI – Beginning Monday, all Publix Pharmacies will be accepting walk-in customers who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments, however, may still be made online.

Publix is offering both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Customers who wish to receive the Moderna vaccine will be provided with an appointment to receive their second dose.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

Publix is currently offering vaccines to those 18 and older in all seven states where they are located.

Click here to book an appointment online at a Publix Pharmacy near you.