Woman arrested on DUI charges after fatal hit-and-run crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after she fatally struck a female pedestrian with her car and then fled the scene, authorities said.

The hit-and-run crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of Northwest 31st Avenue.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Northwest 10th Court and 23rd Terrace.

Deputies said the description of one of the vehicles involved in the crash matched the description of the vehicle that fled the scene in the fatal hit-and-run.

The suspect, Corshana Hatter, and her passenger were detained after they tried to flee from deputies, authorities said.

Hatter was arrested on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, failing to register a vehicle and driving without a license.