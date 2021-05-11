Companies in South Florida are struggling to hire employees post-COVID

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Businesses across South Florida are asking: ‘Where are the workers?’ as they bounce back from the pandemic and resume operations.

“It’s been slow,” says Victoria White who works Human Resources for Lewis Marine Supply in Fort Lauderdale.

She’s referring to the hiring process, and she says the boat supply business is booming, but they need more help.

“We’re looking for sales, we’re looking for delivery drivers, we’re looking for talent in e-commerce,” she continued.

“I’m sure a lot of companies are going through the the same issue of finding talent in the area.”

Career Source Broward is seeing the same trend. This is why m more businesses are asking for help and turning to job fairs to find workers.

“Those restaurants, those bars, those hotels, they’re having a hard time finding workers, and it’s because of a lot of issues,” says Career Source Broward Sr. Communications Manager, Javon Lloyd. “There may still be people out there who don’t feel comfortable coming back into the workforce. They may have genuine health concerns. Also too, you know child care is a big issue. If you’ve been laid off and you don’t have someone to look over your children, that can prevent you from taking the job you really want.”

The problem even captured the attention of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who believes a big part of the issue are the stimulus checks and people still collecting unemployment.

“I’m not calling anybody lazy, says Rubio. “I do call people logical.”

He continued on Fox News, saying, “I’m not saying it’s the only factor, but it’s real.”

As of May 3, Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity has paid more than 2.3 million applicants more than $27 billion.

And, currently, unemployment in South Florida is between five and eight percent.

Whatever the reason or concern, officials are saying now is the time to get back out there as businesses recover from COVID-19.

“Unemployment compensation as it’s known is only meant to help you temporarily,” says Lloyd. “So, getting back in the work force now is the best time.”

He added that the longer people wait — and the wider their resume gap is — the harder it will be to re-enter the workforce. Plus, he said the best positions will be already taken, as well.

