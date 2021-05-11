Partly Cloudy icon
Rapper in critical condition after Sunrise shooting

Jamanic Goodwin, who performs under the name Main Rugar, was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in Sunrise.
SUNRISE, Fla. – A South Florida rapper is in critical condition and police are searching for information after an early-morning shooting Tuesday in East Sunrise.

Jamanic Goodwin, who performs under the name Main Rugar, was shot multiple times at about 5:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Northwest 11th Street after leaving a recording studio, Sunrise police say, calling it an attempted murder.

Goodwin was taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Investigators are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect or any other information in the case. CrimeStoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any info, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.

