South Florida parents can now decide whether to get children 12 and older vaccinated

MIAMI – A major step forward in the fight against COVID-19 was taken on Monday.

The FDA gave the green light to administer Pfizer’s vaccine to children as young as 12 years old.

University of Miami Associate Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Lisa Gwynn is thrilled about it.

“Can you tell by the smile on my face? I’m so excited to be able to offer immunity to kids,” she said. “This is the next step towards getting kids back to some normalcy.”

None of the children aged 12 to 15 who received the vaccine in the study came down with COVID-19, compared to 16 cases in the placebo group.

Experts believe kids need to get their shots too, in order to reach herd immunity.

“We know the only way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Gwynn.

South Florida parents will now decide whether to vaccinate their eligible children.

Children are far less likely than adults to get seriously ill from COVID-19, but make up nearly 14% of the nation’s cases.

At least 296 have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., and more than 15,000 have been hospitalized.

Doctor Gwynn said parents should consult with their child’s pediatrician & reputable resources in order to make sound choices.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for parents to get accurate information,” she said. “That it needs to come from reputable, science based sources.”