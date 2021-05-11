Teen riding bike dies after being struck by van, dragged in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A teenager riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon.

Video of the scene shows the van stopped in the road on the 1500 block of Pines Boulevard.

Police said the driver was getting ready to turn out of the Westfork Plaza onto Pines Boulevard when she hit the teen, who was riding on the sidewalk.

The vehicle dragged the boy for approximately 30 yards before it came to a stop. It then had to be lifted up by first responders in order for the teen to be removed.

He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There has been no word from police whether the driver will be facing any charges.