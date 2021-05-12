CVS and some Miami-Dade and Broward sites to begin vaccinating kids 12 and up Thursday

MIAMI, Fla. – CVS Health was quick to announce Wednesday that it would begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to adolescents ages 12 to 15 in 640 locations across Florida now that emergency use authorization for that age group is moving forward.

CVS encourages appointments be made online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability, but walk-ins are also accepted, according to a spokesperson.

Also, officials at the Florida Division of Emergency Management are expecting that it will begin distributing the vaccine Thursday at its sites. Local 10 News and Local10.com will have their decision as soon as it becomes available.

The state-supported sites with Pfizer vaccines are:

Miami-Dade

Bucky Dent Park Gymnasium 2250 W 60th Street Hialeah, FL 33016 9a.m.- 5 p.m. 7 days a week Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson Walk-ups accepted

Hard Rock Stadium 347 Don Shula Drive Miami Gardens, FL 33056 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 days a week Pfizer Drive-ups accepted

Helen Miller Center 2331 NW 143rd St., Opa-Locka, FL 33054 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 7 days a week Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson Walk-ups accepted

Marlins Park 501 Marlins Way Miami, FL 33125 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 7 days a week Pfizer Preregister for an appointment at 501 Marlins Way Miami, FL 33125 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 7 days a week Pfizer Preregister for an appointment at MyVaccine.FL.gov

Miami Beach Convention Center 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139 7 days a week 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Pfizer Walk-ups accepted

Broward

Inter Miami CF Stadium 1350 NW 55th St. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday Pfizer Walk-ups accepted

Vizcaya Park 14200 SW 55th St., Miramar, FL 33027 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 7 days a week Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson Walk-ups accepted

Meanwhile, Publix pharmacy confirmed that it is only distributing the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, so they, at this time, will not be accommodating the new age group.