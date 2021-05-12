Driver arrested following police pursuit that ended in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A pursuit in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday evening ended with a person in handcuffs.

The chase ended near Southwest 7th Terrace and the Florida Turnpike.

Surveillance video from nearby homes show a white car speeding westbound, with Miami-Dade officers following closely behind.

One woman told Local 10 she heard the commotion and saw officers surrounding the car once it came to a stop at the end of the street.

A Miami-Dade spokesperson said officers had some type of altercation with the driver Tuesday evening, which prompted the pursuit.

No other details were immediately available.