Florida woman pleads guilty in fatal drug overdose

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida woman faces a possible life sentence for selling drugs that led to a man’s fatal overdose.

Court records show that 30-year-old Joamary Rosario pleaded guilty Tuesday in Tampa federal court to drug distribution resulting in death.

Officials say Rosario and her supplier delivered 10 plastic bags of the drug mixture to the man’s Tampa Bay area hotel in November 2018.

The man died of an overdose after using some of the drugs.

Law enforcement officers reported finding the unused bags of drugs in the man’s hotel room, along with his cellphones.

Investigators arrested Rosario after texting her from the man’s phone and requesting to buy more drugs.